All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1305 Norris Ave.
Home
Charlotte, NC
1305 Norris Ave
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:48 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1305 Norris Ave
1305 Norris Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1305 Norris Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills South
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ranch Style Home - Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath, all brick home. Central heat and air . Located close to Graham and Statesville Rd. Easy access to public transportation. Listed by "Real Estate Managers Inc
(RLNE5051372)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1305 Norris Ave have any available units?
1305 Norris Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1305 Norris Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Norris Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Norris Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Norris Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Norris Ave offer parking?
No, 1305 Norris Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1305 Norris Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Norris Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Norris Ave have a pool?
No, 1305 Norris Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Norris Ave have accessible units?
No, 1305 Norris Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Norris Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Norris Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Norris Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1305 Norris Ave has units with air conditioning.
