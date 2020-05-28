All apartments in Charlotte
13010 Lake Erie Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

13010 Lake Erie Lane

13010 Lake Erie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13010 Lake Erie Lane, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13010 Lake Erie Lane have any available units?
13010 Lake Erie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 13010 Lake Erie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13010 Lake Erie Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13010 Lake Erie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13010 Lake Erie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13010 Lake Erie Lane offer parking?
No, 13010 Lake Erie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13010 Lake Erie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13010 Lake Erie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13010 Lake Erie Lane have a pool?
No, 13010 Lake Erie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13010 Lake Erie Lane have accessible units?
No, 13010 Lake Erie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13010 Lake Erie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13010 Lake Erie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13010 Lake Erie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13010 Lake Erie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
