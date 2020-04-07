All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 21 2020 at 5:54 PM

130 Seldon Drive

130 Seldon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

130 Seldon Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Biddleville

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
oven
refrigerator
Location is amazing and the house sits on level lot. Wood floors and neutral paint throughout. Separate laundry room (washer and dryer provided). Kitchen w/ refrigerator provided. Separate dining area. Nest thermostat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Seldon Drive have any available units?
130 Seldon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 Seldon Drive have?
Some of 130 Seldon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Seldon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
130 Seldon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Seldon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 130 Seldon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 130 Seldon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 130 Seldon Drive offers parking.
Does 130 Seldon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 Seldon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Seldon Drive have a pool?
No, 130 Seldon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 130 Seldon Drive have accessible units?
No, 130 Seldon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Seldon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Seldon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

