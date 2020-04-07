130 Seldon Drive

Location is amazing and the house sits on level lot. Wood floors and neutral paint throughout. Separate laundry room (washer and dryer provided). Kitchen w/ refrigerator provided. Separate dining area. Nest thermostat.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
