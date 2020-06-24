All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
12913 Russborough Court
12913 Russborough Court · No Longer Available
Location

12913 Russborough Court, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12913 Russborough Court have any available units?
12913 Russborough Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 12913 Russborough Court currently offering any rent specials?
12913 Russborough Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12913 Russborough Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12913 Russborough Court is pet friendly.
Does 12913 Russborough Court offer parking?
No, 12913 Russborough Court does not offer parking.
Does 12913 Russborough Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12913 Russborough Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12913 Russborough Court have a pool?
No, 12913 Russborough Court does not have a pool.
Does 12913 Russborough Court have accessible units?
No, 12913 Russborough Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12913 Russborough Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12913 Russborough Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12913 Russborough Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12913 Russborough Court does not have units with air conditioning.
