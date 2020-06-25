12806 Towering Pine Dr

Amenities

Beautiful Home Available for Rent in Charlotte, NC - Beautiful Home for rent with a large oversized Master and Loft on upper level Ceramic Tile, Wall-to-wall Carpet, Vinyl/Linoleum, Prefinished Wood Equip: Dishwasher, Disposal, Electric Range/Oven, Microwave, Ice Maker Connection, Electric Dryer Hookup, Self Cleaning Oven, Exhaust Fan, Range/Hood, Cable Prewire, CO Detector Lower: Breakfast, Dining Rm, Entry Hall, Foyer, Great Rm, Kitchen, Living Rm, Mud, Pantry, Study, Sunroom, Bathroom Upper: 4 2/0 Bathroom(s), Bedroom(s), Laundry, Loft, Master BR, Sitting



(RLNE4821930)