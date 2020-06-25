All apartments in Charlotte
12806 Towering Pine Dr

Location

12806 Towering Pine Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
carpet
Beautiful Home Available for Rent in Charlotte, NC - Beautiful Home for rent with a large oversized Master and Loft on upper level Ceramic Tile, Wall-to-wall Carpet, Vinyl/Linoleum, Prefinished Wood Equip: Dishwasher, Disposal, Electric Range/Oven, Microwave, Ice Maker Connection, Electric Dryer Hookup, Self Cleaning Oven, Exhaust Fan, Range/Hood, Cable Prewire, CO Detector Lower: Breakfast, Dining Rm, Entry Hall, Foyer, Great Rm, Kitchen, Living Rm, Mud, Pantry, Study, Sunroom, Bathroom Upper: 4 2/0 Bathroom(s), Bedroom(s), Laundry, Loft, Master BR, Sitting

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12806 Towering Pine Dr have any available units?
12806 Towering Pine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12806 Towering Pine Dr have?
Some of 12806 Towering Pine Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher.
Is 12806 Towering Pine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12806 Towering Pine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12806 Towering Pine Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12806 Towering Pine Dr is not pet friendly.
Does 12806 Towering Pine Dr offer parking?
No, 12806 Towering Pine Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12806 Towering Pine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12806 Towering Pine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12806 Towering Pine Dr have a pool?
No, 12806 Towering Pine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12806 Towering Pine Dr have accessible units?
No, 12806 Towering Pine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12806 Towering Pine Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12806 Towering Pine Dr has units with dishwashers.
