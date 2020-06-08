Rent Calculator
Charlotte, NC
12758 Spirit Bound Way
Last updated January 20 2020 at 6:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12758 Spirit Bound Way
12758 Spirit Bound Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
12758 Spirit Bound Way, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Very well taken care of condo. Wood floors throughout, fenced in deck in back. Quick walk to the pool. Convenient to I485 and I77 and Carowinds! NO pets allowed. $100 application fee
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12758 Spirit Bound Way have any available units?
12758 Spirit Bound Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12758 Spirit Bound Way have?
Some of 12758 Spirit Bound Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12758 Spirit Bound Way currently offering any rent specials?
12758 Spirit Bound Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12758 Spirit Bound Way pet-friendly?
No, 12758 Spirit Bound Way is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 12758 Spirit Bound Way offer parking?
No, 12758 Spirit Bound Way does not offer parking.
Does 12758 Spirit Bound Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12758 Spirit Bound Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12758 Spirit Bound Way have a pool?
Yes, 12758 Spirit Bound Way has a pool.
Does 12758 Spirit Bound Way have accessible units?
No, 12758 Spirit Bound Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12758 Spirit Bound Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12758 Spirit Bound Way has units with dishwashers.
