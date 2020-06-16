Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12626 Cardinal Point Road
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM
1 of 12
12626 Cardinal Point Road
12626 Cardinal Point Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
12626 Cardinal Point Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Open living room and dining room. Great moldings, gas fireplace, kitchen with island and black appliances. Nice deck, fence, large master and lovely front porch.
(RLNE4757392)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12626 Cardinal Point Road have any available units?
12626 Cardinal Point Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12626 Cardinal Point Road have?
Some of 12626 Cardinal Point Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal.
Amenities section
.
Is 12626 Cardinal Point Road currently offering any rent specials?
12626 Cardinal Point Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12626 Cardinal Point Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12626 Cardinal Point Road is pet friendly.
Does 12626 Cardinal Point Road offer parking?
Yes, 12626 Cardinal Point Road offers parking.
Does 12626 Cardinal Point Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12626 Cardinal Point Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12626 Cardinal Point Road have a pool?
No, 12626 Cardinal Point Road does not have a pool.
Does 12626 Cardinal Point Road have accessible units?
No, 12626 Cardinal Point Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12626 Cardinal Point Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12626 Cardinal Point Road has units with dishwashers.
