4 bedroom ranch with lawn care included! - Spacious ranch with basement. Large lot with wooded back yard. Fresh interior and exterior paint. Upgraded flooring and still some original charm. Lawn care is included.
No Cats Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 126 Sardis View Lane have any available units?
126 Sardis View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 Sardis View Lane have?
Some of 126 Sardis View Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Sardis View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
126 Sardis View Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Sardis View Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 Sardis View Lane is pet friendly.
Does 126 Sardis View Lane offer parking?
Yes, 126 Sardis View Lane does offer parking.
Does 126 Sardis View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Sardis View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Sardis View Lane have a pool?
No, 126 Sardis View Lane does not have a pool.
Does 126 Sardis View Lane have accessible units?
No, 126 Sardis View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Sardis View Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Sardis View Lane does not have units with dishwashers.