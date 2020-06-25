All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:15 AM

12544 Savannah Cottage Dr

12544 Savannah Cottage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12544 Savannah Cottage Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Less than a year old, private yard and stainless steel appliances

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr have any available units?
12544 Savannah Cottage Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr have?
Some of 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12544 Savannah Cottage Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr offers parking.
Does 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr have a pool?
No, 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr have accessible units?
No, 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr has units with dishwashers.
