Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12544 Savannah Cottage Dr
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:15 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12544 Savannah Cottage Dr
12544 Savannah Cottage Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Yorkshire
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
12544 Savannah Cottage Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Less than a year old, private yard and stainless steel appliances
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr have any available units?
12544 Savannah Cottage Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr have?
Some of 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12544 Savannah Cottage Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr offers parking.
Does 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr have a pool?
No, 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr have accessible units?
No, 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12544 Savannah Cottage Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Gastonia, NC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte