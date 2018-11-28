All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12532 Cheryl Anne Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12532 Cheryl Anne Place
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

12532 Cheryl Anne Place

12532 Cheryl Anne Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12532 Cheryl Anne Place, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,406 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE5025527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12532 Cheryl Anne Place have any available units?
12532 Cheryl Anne Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 12532 Cheryl Anne Place currently offering any rent specials?
12532 Cheryl Anne Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12532 Cheryl Anne Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12532 Cheryl Anne Place is pet friendly.
Does 12532 Cheryl Anne Place offer parking?
No, 12532 Cheryl Anne Place does not offer parking.
Does 12532 Cheryl Anne Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12532 Cheryl Anne Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12532 Cheryl Anne Place have a pool?
Yes, 12532 Cheryl Anne Place has a pool.
Does 12532 Cheryl Anne Place have accessible units?
No, 12532 Cheryl Anne Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12532 Cheryl Anne Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12532 Cheryl Anne Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12532 Cheryl Anne Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 12532 Cheryl Anne Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte