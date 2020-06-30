All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
12507 Shelly Pines Drive
Last updated March 1 2020 at 11:55 AM

12507 Shelly Pines Drive

12507 Shelly Pines Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12507 Shelly Pines Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 3BD/2BA RANCH HOUSE on a sizeable lot. Located in Mallard Woods, this lovely home has an open floor plan with a split bedroom floor plan. Vaulted ceilings, fireplace and spacious secondary bedrooms. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12507 Shelly Pines Drive have any available units?
12507 Shelly Pines Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12507 Shelly Pines Drive have?
Some of 12507 Shelly Pines Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12507 Shelly Pines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12507 Shelly Pines Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12507 Shelly Pines Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12507 Shelly Pines Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12507 Shelly Pines Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12507 Shelly Pines Drive offers parking.
Does 12507 Shelly Pines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12507 Shelly Pines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12507 Shelly Pines Drive have a pool?
No, 12507 Shelly Pines Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12507 Shelly Pines Drive have accessible units?
No, 12507 Shelly Pines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12507 Shelly Pines Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12507 Shelly Pines Drive has units with dishwashers.
