Cozy 3BD/2BA RANCH HOUSE on a sizeable lot. Located in Mallard Woods, this lovely home has an open floor plan with a split bedroom floor plan. Vaulted ceilings, fireplace and spacious secondary bedrooms. Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12507 Shelly Pines Drive have any available units?
12507 Shelly Pines Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12507 Shelly Pines Drive have?
Some of 12507 Shelly Pines Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12507 Shelly Pines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12507 Shelly Pines Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.