Last updated June 30 2020 at 8:38 AM

125 W Tremont Ave

125 West Tremont Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

125 West Tremont Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Brookhill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,980

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
***offering a limited time discount of $1650/month for the remainder of the lease!! Currently paying 1980/month. Lower than most 1 bedrooms in the building!!

Luxury 2 bedroom/2 bath first floor unit at the Ashton Southend available for sublease starting March 8th. Lease goes until May 27th, 2017, but you can extend this lease. Located in South End, many restaurants and shops within walking distance. A couple of miles from downtown.
This unit comes unfurnished, as we are moving out.

-Granite countertops
-Stainless steel appliances
-Hardwood floors in living
-Travertine in kitchen/bathrooms
-Brand new touchscreen washer/dryer

-Master has walk in closet, bathroom has separate stand up shower and garden tub
-Double sinks in master
-Second bedroom is smaller and can be used as bedroom or office
-Two closets in second bedroom
-Standup shower in second bathroom
-Large walkout patio with two entrances to unit- perfect for pet owners

-Roof top pool, gym, movie room, 24/7 concierge on site
-Dry cleaning and driver services on site
-Attached parking garage with two spaces
-Pet friendly
-Renter pays utilities, cable, trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 W Tremont Ave have any available units?
125 W Tremont Ave has a unit available for $1,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 W Tremont Ave have?
Some of 125 W Tremont Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 W Tremont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
125 W Tremont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 W Tremont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 W Tremont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 125 W Tremont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 125 W Tremont Ave offers parking.
Does 125 W Tremont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 W Tremont Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 W Tremont Ave have a pool?
Yes, 125 W Tremont Ave has a pool.
Does 125 W Tremont Ave have accessible units?
No, 125 W Tremont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 125 W Tremont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 W Tremont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
