125 W Tremont Ave

***offering a limited time discount of $1650/month for the remainder of the lease!! Currently paying 1980/month. Lower than most 1 bedrooms in the building!!



Luxury 2 bedroom/2 bath first floor unit at the Ashton Southend available for sublease starting March 8th. Lease goes until May 27th, 2017, but you can extend this lease. Located in South End, many restaurants and shops within walking distance. A couple of miles from downtown.

This unit comes unfurnished, as we are moving out.



-Granite countertops

-Stainless steel appliances

-Hardwood floors in living

-Travertine in kitchen/bathrooms

-Brand new touchscreen washer/dryer



-Master has walk in closet, bathroom has separate stand up shower and garden tub

-Double sinks in master

-Second bedroom is smaller and can be used as bedroom or office

-Two closets in second bedroom

-Standup shower in second bathroom

-Large walkout patio with two entrances to unit- perfect for pet owners



-Roof top pool, gym, movie room, 24/7 concierge on site

-Dry cleaning and driver services on site

-Attached parking garage with two spaces

-Pet friendly

-Renter pays utilities, cable, trash