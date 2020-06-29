All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12448 Stowe Acres Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12448 Stowe Acres Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 8:45 PM

12448 Stowe Acres Drive

12448 Stowe Acres Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12448 Stowe Acres Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12448 Stowe Acres Drive have any available units?
12448 Stowe Acres Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 12448 Stowe Acres Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12448 Stowe Acres Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12448 Stowe Acres Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12448 Stowe Acres Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12448 Stowe Acres Drive offer parking?
No, 12448 Stowe Acres Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12448 Stowe Acres Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12448 Stowe Acres Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12448 Stowe Acres Drive have a pool?
No, 12448 Stowe Acres Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12448 Stowe Acres Drive have accessible units?
No, 12448 Stowe Acres Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12448 Stowe Acres Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12448 Stowe Acres Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12448 Stowe Acres Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12448 Stowe Acres Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte