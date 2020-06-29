Rent Calculator
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:56 AM
1 of 6
12432 Blossoming Court
12432 Blossoming Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12432 Blossoming Court, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in great location. Well maintained with many extras.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12432 Blossoming Court have any available units?
12432 Blossoming Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 12432 Blossoming Court currently offering any rent specials?
12432 Blossoming Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12432 Blossoming Court pet-friendly?
No, 12432 Blossoming Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 12432 Blossoming Court offer parking?
No, 12432 Blossoming Court does not offer parking.
Does 12432 Blossoming Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12432 Blossoming Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12432 Blossoming Court have a pool?
No, 12432 Blossoming Court does not have a pool.
Does 12432 Blossoming Court have accessible units?
No, 12432 Blossoming Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12432 Blossoming Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12432 Blossoming Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12432 Blossoming Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12432 Blossoming Court does not have units with air conditioning.
