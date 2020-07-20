All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12431 Jessica Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12431 Jessica Place
Last updated April 2 2019 at 11:54 AM

12431 Jessica Place

12431 Jessica Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12431 Jessica Place, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
key fob access
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Lovely 2 BR / 2.5 BA end unit townhome! Hardwoods and freshly cleaned carpets throughout the home, ceiling fans and modern fixtures. Spacious kitchen w/ lots of counter and cabinet space. Living room features a fan and marble fireplace, patio access. Large bedrooms with fans upstairs, master has coffered ceilings, large walk in closet, and private bath featuring dual vanity.

Please note additional Resident Benefits Package (not optional) includes Keyless System, Asset Protection Plan, Air Filter Delivery Service and more for $49/mo.

No Section 8.

Owner wants to approve pets on a case by case basis.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12431 Jessica Place have any available units?
12431 Jessica Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12431 Jessica Place have?
Some of 12431 Jessica Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12431 Jessica Place currently offering any rent specials?
12431 Jessica Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12431 Jessica Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12431 Jessica Place is pet friendly.
Does 12431 Jessica Place offer parking?
No, 12431 Jessica Place does not offer parking.
Does 12431 Jessica Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12431 Jessica Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12431 Jessica Place have a pool?
No, 12431 Jessica Place does not have a pool.
Does 12431 Jessica Place have accessible units?
No, 12431 Jessica Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12431 Jessica Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12431 Jessica Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Silverstone
1305 Hunter Oak Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte