12431 Jessica Place

Lovely 2 BR / 2.5 BA end unit townhome! Hardwoods and freshly cleaned carpets throughout the home, ceiling fans and modern fixtures. Spacious kitchen w/ lots of counter and cabinet space. Living room features a fan and marble fireplace, patio access. Large bedrooms with fans upstairs, master has coffered ceilings, large walk in closet, and private bath featuring dual vanity.



Please note additional Resident Benefits Package (not optional) includes Keyless System, Asset Protection Plan, Air Filter Delivery Service and more for $49/mo.



No Section 8.



Owner wants to approve pets on a case by case basis.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.