Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1242 Saratoga Drive, Unit-A

1242 Saratoga Dr · (828) 324-9783
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1242 Saratoga Dr, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$845

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
SCHEDULE A SHOWING 828-324-9783 Saratoga Drive is a Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment Equipped With The Features Below: * Freshly Painted Walls * Spacious Living Room * Central Air * Washer & Dryer Hookups * Updated Kitchen Included With Appliances For Your Comfort!! * Brand New Laminate Flooring Come View This Spacious Apartment Located Minutes From Uptown Charlotte as well as Charlotte International Airport. Conveniently Close to Public Transportation, At This Price This Property Will Not Last Long. To Submit an Application or to Schedule a Showing Please Visit Our Website at www.shooktarlton.com

WE HAVE OTHER LOCATIONS AND UNIT SIZES AVAILABLE. CHARLOTTE, GASTONIA, MONROE, HICKORY, AND COLUMBIA. REMEMBER TO ASK WHEN CALLING.

WE HAVE OTHER LOCATIONS AND UNIT SIZES AVAILABLE. CHARLOTTE, GASTONIA, MONROE, HICKORY, AND COLUMBIA. REMEMBER TO ASK WHEN CALLING.
SCHEDULE A SHOWING 828-324-9783

Saratoga Drive is a Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment Equipped With The Features Below: * Freshly Painted Walls * Spacious Living Room
* Central Air
* Washer & Dryer Hookups
* Updated Kitchen Included With Appliances For Your Comfort!!
* Brand New Laminate Flooring Come View This Spacious Apartment Located Minutes From Uptown Charlotte as well as Charlotte International Airport. Conveniently Close to Public Transportation, At This Price This Property Will Not Last Long. To Submit an Application or to Schedule a Showing Please Visit Our Website at www.shooktarlton.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1242 Saratoga Drive, Unit-A have any available units?
1242 Saratoga Drive, Unit-A has a unit available for $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1242 Saratoga Drive, Unit-A have?
Some of 1242 Saratoga Drive, Unit-A's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1242 Saratoga Drive, Unit-A currently offering any rent specials?
1242 Saratoga Drive, Unit-A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 Saratoga Drive, Unit-A pet-friendly?
No, 1242 Saratoga Drive, Unit-A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1242 Saratoga Drive, Unit-A offer parking?
No, 1242 Saratoga Drive, Unit-A does not offer parking.
Does 1242 Saratoga Drive, Unit-A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1242 Saratoga Drive, Unit-A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 Saratoga Drive, Unit-A have a pool?
No, 1242 Saratoga Drive, Unit-A does not have a pool.
Does 1242 Saratoga Drive, Unit-A have accessible units?
No, 1242 Saratoga Drive, Unit-A does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 Saratoga Drive, Unit-A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1242 Saratoga Drive, Unit-A does not have units with dishwashers.
