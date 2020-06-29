Rent Calculator
12410 Bluestem Lane
Last updated October 13 2019 at 3:36 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12410 Bluestem Lane
12410 Bluestem Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
12410 Bluestem Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Lovely two-story townhome located in Ballantyne. Features new appliances, washer & dryer included. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, easy access to the highway. Community pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12410 Bluestem Lane have any available units?
12410 Bluestem Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12410 Bluestem Lane have?
Some of 12410 Bluestem Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12410 Bluestem Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12410 Bluestem Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12410 Bluestem Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12410 Bluestem Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 12410 Bluestem Lane offer parking?
No, 12410 Bluestem Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12410 Bluestem Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12410 Bluestem Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12410 Bluestem Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12410 Bluestem Lane has a pool.
Does 12410 Bluestem Lane have accessible units?
No, 12410 Bluestem Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12410 Bluestem Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12410 Bluestem Lane has units with dishwashers.
