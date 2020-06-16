Rent Calculator
12339 Jessica Place
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:48 PM
12339 Jessica Place
12339 Jessica Place
No Longer Available
Location
12339 Jessica Place, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom townhome in University Area -
(RLNE2122793)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12339 Jessica Place have any available units?
12339 Jessica Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 12339 Jessica Place currently offering any rent specials?
12339 Jessica Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12339 Jessica Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12339 Jessica Place is pet friendly.
Does 12339 Jessica Place offer parking?
No, 12339 Jessica Place does not offer parking.
Does 12339 Jessica Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12339 Jessica Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12339 Jessica Place have a pool?
No, 12339 Jessica Place does not have a pool.
Does 12339 Jessica Place have accessible units?
No, 12339 Jessica Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12339 Jessica Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12339 Jessica Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12339 Jessica Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 12339 Jessica Place does not have units with air conditioning.
