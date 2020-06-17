All apartments in Charlotte
12332 Hennigan Place LN

12332 Hennigan Place Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12332 Hennigan Place Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Harwood Lane

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
2BD/2.5BA Townhome in Highly Sought After Area -

(RLNE4779422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12332 Hennigan Place LN have any available units?
12332 Hennigan Place LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 12332 Hennigan Place LN currently offering any rent specials?
12332 Hennigan Place LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12332 Hennigan Place LN pet-friendly?
No, 12332 Hennigan Place LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12332 Hennigan Place LN offer parking?
No, 12332 Hennigan Place LN does not offer parking.
Does 12332 Hennigan Place LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12332 Hennigan Place LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12332 Hennigan Place LN have a pool?
Yes, 12332 Hennigan Place LN has a pool.
Does 12332 Hennigan Place LN have accessible units?
No, 12332 Hennigan Place LN does not have accessible units.
Does 12332 Hennigan Place LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 12332 Hennigan Place LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12332 Hennigan Place LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 12332 Hennigan Place LN does not have units with air conditioning.
