Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12332 Hennigan Place LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12332 Hennigan Place LN
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12332 Hennigan Place LN
12332 Hennigan Place Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
12332 Hennigan Place Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Harwood Lane
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
2BD/2.5BA Townhome in Highly Sought After Area -
(RLNE4779422)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12332 Hennigan Place LN have any available units?
12332 Hennigan Place LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 12332 Hennigan Place LN currently offering any rent specials?
12332 Hennigan Place LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12332 Hennigan Place LN pet-friendly?
No, 12332 Hennigan Place LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 12332 Hennigan Place LN offer parking?
No, 12332 Hennigan Place LN does not offer parking.
Does 12332 Hennigan Place LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12332 Hennigan Place LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12332 Hennigan Place LN have a pool?
Yes, 12332 Hennigan Place LN has a pool.
Does 12332 Hennigan Place LN have accessible units?
No, 12332 Hennigan Place LN does not have accessible units.
Does 12332 Hennigan Place LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 12332 Hennigan Place LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12332 Hennigan Place LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 12332 Hennigan Place LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte