1233 Whitby Moore Street
Last updated October 15 2019 at 6:07 AM

1233 Whitby Moore Street

1233 Whitby Moore St · No Longer Available
Location

1233 Whitby Moore St, Charlotte, NC 28273

Amenities

garage
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 Whitby Moore Street have any available units?
1233 Whitby Moore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1233 Whitby Moore Street have?
Some of 1233 Whitby Moore Street's amenities include garage, ice maker, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 Whitby Moore Street currently offering any rent specials?
1233 Whitby Moore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 Whitby Moore Street pet-friendly?
No, 1233 Whitby Moore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1233 Whitby Moore Street offer parking?
Yes, 1233 Whitby Moore Street offers parking.
Does 1233 Whitby Moore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1233 Whitby Moore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 Whitby Moore Street have a pool?
No, 1233 Whitby Moore Street does not have a pool.
Does 1233 Whitby Moore Street have accessible units?
No, 1233 Whitby Moore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 Whitby Moore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1233 Whitby Moore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
