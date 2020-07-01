Charming Home With Fantastic Covered Front Porch. This Home Boasts A Lovely Dining Room, Full Kitchen & Utility Room Along With 2 Bedrooms. Full Brick Home With Fenced Backyard, Hardwood Floors Throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1233 Cheshire Avenue have any available units?
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
What amenities does 1233 Cheshire Avenue have?
Some of 1233 Cheshire Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 Cheshire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
