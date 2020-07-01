All apartments in Charlotte
1233 Cheshire Avenue
1233 Cheshire Avenue

1233 Cheshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1233 Cheshire Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Home With Fantastic Covered Front Porch. This Home Boasts A Lovely Dining Room, Full Kitchen & Utility Room Along With 2 Bedrooms. Full Brick Home With Fenced Backyard, Hardwood Floors Throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

