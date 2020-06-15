12322 Aquitaine Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

MOVE IN READY condo in popular Ballantyne. In hot Rivera community, this 2 BR/2BA condo has all the bells & whistles for luxury living at an affordable cost! Beautiful hardwood floors in main living areas w/ neutral paint palette, a chef's kitchen w/ SS Samsung appliances feat. beautiful granite countertops and 42" kitchen cabinets w/ center island! Fantastic open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings in great room and a spacious covered balcony to relax after work or impress your guests. Over-sized master bedroom w/ tray ceilings, a walk-in closet, and en-suite bath with newly refinished garden tub, dual sinks and tiled floor. ALL living areas are on ONE LEVEL w/ garage entry on ground level. This is a very PRIVATE location of Riviera and is close proximity to the community pool. Condo in excellent school district and conveniently located to popular restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Short drive to I-485 and the light rail station to take you directly to Uptown Charlotte!