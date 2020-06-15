All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12322 Aquitaine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12322 Aquitaine Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:45 AM

12322 Aquitaine Street

12322 Aquitaine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12322 Aquitaine Street, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
MOVE IN READY condo in popular Ballantyne. In hot Rivera community, this 2 BR/2BA condo has all the bells & whistles for luxury living at an affordable cost! Beautiful hardwood floors in main living areas w/ neutral paint palette, a chef's kitchen w/ SS Samsung appliances feat. beautiful granite countertops and 42" kitchen cabinets w/ center island! Fantastic open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings in great room and a spacious covered balcony to relax after work or impress your guests. Over-sized master bedroom w/ tray ceilings, a walk-in closet, and en-suite bath with newly refinished garden tub, dual sinks and tiled floor. ALL living areas are on ONE LEVEL w/ garage entry on ground level. This is a very PRIVATE location of Riviera and is close proximity to the community pool. Condo in excellent school district and conveniently located to popular restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Short drive to I-485 and the light rail station to take you directly to Uptown Charlotte!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12322 Aquitaine Street have any available units?
12322 Aquitaine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12322 Aquitaine Street have?
Some of 12322 Aquitaine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12322 Aquitaine Street currently offering any rent specials?
12322 Aquitaine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12322 Aquitaine Street pet-friendly?
No, 12322 Aquitaine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12322 Aquitaine Street offer parking?
Yes, 12322 Aquitaine Street offers parking.
Does 12322 Aquitaine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12322 Aquitaine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12322 Aquitaine Street have a pool?
Yes, 12322 Aquitaine Street has a pool.
Does 12322 Aquitaine Street have accessible units?
No, 12322 Aquitaine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12322 Aquitaine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12322 Aquitaine Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte