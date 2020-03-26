All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:29 AM

12316 Dunford Street

12316 Dunford Street · No Longer Available
Location

12316 Dunford Street, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12316 Dunford Street have any available units?
12316 Dunford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 12316 Dunford Street currently offering any rent specials?
12316 Dunford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12316 Dunford Street pet-friendly?
No, 12316 Dunford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12316 Dunford Street offer parking?
Yes, 12316 Dunford Street offers parking.
Does 12316 Dunford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12316 Dunford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12316 Dunford Street have a pool?
No, 12316 Dunford Street does not have a pool.
Does 12316 Dunford Street have accessible units?
No, 12316 Dunford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12316 Dunford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12316 Dunford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12316 Dunford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12316 Dunford Street does not have units with air conditioning.
