Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1231 Brockton Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1231 Brockton Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1231 Brockton Lane
1231 Brockton Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1231 Brockton Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
Olde Providence North
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1231 Brockton Lane have any available units?
1231 Brockton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1231 Brockton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Brockton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Brockton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1231 Brockton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1231 Brockton Lane offer parking?
No, 1231 Brockton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1231 Brockton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 Brockton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Brockton Lane have a pool?
No, 1231 Brockton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1231 Brockton Lane have accessible units?
No, 1231 Brockton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Brockton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 Brockton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 Brockton Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1231 Brockton Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte