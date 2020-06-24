All apartments in Charlotte
1231 Brockton Lane

Location

1231 Brockton Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
Olde Providence North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 Brockton Lane have any available units?
1231 Brockton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1231 Brockton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Brockton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Brockton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1231 Brockton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1231 Brockton Lane offer parking?
No, 1231 Brockton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1231 Brockton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 Brockton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Brockton Lane have a pool?
No, 1231 Brockton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1231 Brockton Lane have accessible units?
No, 1231 Brockton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Brockton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 Brockton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 Brockton Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1231 Brockton Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
