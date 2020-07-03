1229 Marlwood Circle

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome Home, Recently updated Brick home on a very beautiful and large lot, 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms and a large bonus room that can be used an additional living space, bedroom or bonus room. Hardwood floors, fresh paint, Energy Efficient windows and doors, Brand new kitchen with Granite counter tops, and ample cabinet space, new appliances, tile floors in Kitchen and bathrooms.

Experience the outdoor living style within the city of Charlotte, close to everything that Charlotte, Matthews and Mint Hill have to offer.

Home is professionally managed and is in an excellent condition.

(fireplace not working and will be closed off).