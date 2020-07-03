All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1229 Marlwood Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1229 Marlwood Circle
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:22 AM

1229 Marlwood Circle

1229 Marlwood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1229 Marlwood Circle, Charlotte, NC 28227
Becton Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome Home, Recently updated Brick home on a very beautiful and large lot, 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms and a large bonus room that can be used an additional living space, bedroom or bonus room. Hardwood floors, fresh paint, Energy Efficient windows and doors, Brand new kitchen with Granite counter tops, and ample cabinet space, new appliances, tile floors in Kitchen and bathrooms.
Experience the outdoor living style within the city of Charlotte, close to everything that Charlotte, Matthews and Mint Hill have to offer.
Home is professionally managed and is in an excellent condition.
(fireplace not working and will be closed off).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 Marlwood Circle have any available units?
1229 Marlwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1229 Marlwood Circle have?
Some of 1229 Marlwood Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 Marlwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1229 Marlwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 Marlwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1229 Marlwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1229 Marlwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1229 Marlwood Circle offers parking.
Does 1229 Marlwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1229 Marlwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 Marlwood Circle have a pool?
No, 1229 Marlwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1229 Marlwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 1229 Marlwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 Marlwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1229 Marlwood Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte