Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1228-F Archdale Drive
Last updated December 19 2019 at 2:05 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1228-F Archdale Drive
1228 Archdale Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
1228 Archdale Dr, Charlotte, NC 28217
Montclaire South
Amenities
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great area close to South BLVD, close to shopping and work centers. Private patio. Appliances included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1228-F Archdale Drive have any available units?
1228-F Archdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1228-F Archdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1228-F Archdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228-F Archdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1228-F Archdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1228-F Archdale Drive offer parking?
No, 1228-F Archdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1228-F Archdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228-F Archdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228-F Archdale Drive have a pool?
No, 1228-F Archdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1228-F Archdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1228-F Archdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1228-F Archdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1228-F Archdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1228-F Archdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1228-F Archdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
