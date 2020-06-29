All apartments in Charlotte
12248 Red Rust Lane
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:04 AM

12248 Red Rust Lane

12248 Red Rust Lane · (404) 771-8255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12248 Red Rust Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 2

$1,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1904 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great Location, close to Waverly shopping complex and Blakeney that has great restaurants and close to I-485 for easy commute..well maintained townhouse in Ballantyne. This home has 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath. Master Bedroom is upstairs. Lots of upgrades like granite counter tops, huge breakfast bar, big master walk in closet, master garden tub, attached 2 car garage, computer niche and fireplace in great room. The home sits across from open community property so there is no neighbor across the street and backyard is partially fenced for privacy. HOA takes care of water, sewer, trash, all lawn maintenance. Community amenities include clubhouse, pool and playground. HOA takes care of water, sewer, trash, all lawn maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12248 Red Rust Lane have any available units?
12248 Red Rust Lane has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12248 Red Rust Lane have?
Some of 12248 Red Rust Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12248 Red Rust Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12248 Red Rust Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12248 Red Rust Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12248 Red Rust Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12248 Red Rust Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12248 Red Rust Lane offers parking.
Does 12248 Red Rust Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12248 Red Rust Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12248 Red Rust Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12248 Red Rust Lane has a pool.
Does 12248 Red Rust Lane have accessible units?
No, 12248 Red Rust Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12248 Red Rust Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12248 Red Rust Lane has units with dishwashers.
