12248 Red Rust Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Great Location, close to Waverly shopping complex and Blakeney that has great restaurants and close to I-485 for easy commute..well maintained townhouse in Ballantyne. This home has 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath. Master Bedroom is upstairs. Lots of upgrades like granite counter tops, huge breakfast bar, big master walk in closet, master garden tub, attached 2 car garage, computer niche and fireplace in great room. The home sits across from open community property so there is no neighbor across the street and backyard is partially fenced for privacy. HOA takes care of water, sewer, trash, all lawn maintenance. Community amenities include clubhouse, pool and playground. HOA takes care of water, sewer, trash, all lawn maintenance