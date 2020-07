Amenities

Charming and perfect 2 story home only a few years old. Wood floors throughout downstairs, plush carpet upstairs. Large great room with fireplace. The kitchen is open to breakfast/dining and is great for social gatherings. Direct access to large patio. Upstairs features Master retreat and vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet and private bath. Two additional bedrooms and a bath.