Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1224-F Green Oaks Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1224-F Green Oaks Lane
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1224-F Green Oaks Lane
1224 Green Oaks Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Briarcreek - Woodland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1224 Green Oaks Ln, Charlotte, NC 28205
Briarcreek - Woodland
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Williamsburg on Commwealth - Townhome located near Plaza Midwood. Convenient to downtown.
(RLNE5507190)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1224-F Green Oaks Lane have any available units?
1224-F Green Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1224-F Green Oaks Lane have?
Some of 1224-F Green Oaks Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1224-F Green Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1224-F Green Oaks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224-F Green Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1224-F Green Oaks Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1224-F Green Oaks Lane offer parking?
No, 1224-F Green Oaks Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1224-F Green Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1224-F Green Oaks Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224-F Green Oaks Lane have a pool?
No, 1224-F Green Oaks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1224-F Green Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 1224-F Green Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1224-F Green Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1224-F Green Oaks Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte