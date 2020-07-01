All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

Location

1217 Weldon Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two Br , new floor coverings, fresh paint, stove and refrigerator. New windows will be installed they have been ordered. I car garage for auto or storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 Weldon Avenue have any available units?
1217 Weldon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 Weldon Avenue have?
Some of 1217 Weldon Avenue's amenities include garage, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 Weldon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Weldon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Weldon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1217 Weldon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1217 Weldon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1217 Weldon Avenue offers parking.
Does 1217 Weldon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 Weldon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Weldon Avenue have a pool?
No, 1217 Weldon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Weldon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1217 Weldon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Weldon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1217 Weldon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

