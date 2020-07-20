All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:00 AM

12156 Bottlebrush Place

12156 Bottlebrush Pl · No Longer Available
Location

12156 Bottlebrush Pl, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
3 Bedroom Townhome w/ Master Down in Ballantyne! - Check out this nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome located in Ballantyne! Freshly painted walls throughout the home, new carpets as well!. The beautiful kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinet space. Eating area off of the kitchen. Master Bedroom is located downstairs off of the living room. Master bath with dual vanity sinks, and granite countertops. 3rd bedroom upstairs is also a loft and can be used as a home office. Living room with laminate flooring and a gas log fireplace. Two spacious bedrooms upstairs with good sized closets. Washer and Dryer connections are available. Oversized fenced in patio with beautiful stone pavers. Great Ballantyne location minutes from shopping, restaurants, and I-485!

Call us today to schedule a tour!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4681327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12156 Bottlebrush Place have any available units?
12156 Bottlebrush Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12156 Bottlebrush Place have?
Some of 12156 Bottlebrush Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12156 Bottlebrush Place currently offering any rent specials?
12156 Bottlebrush Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12156 Bottlebrush Place pet-friendly?
No, 12156 Bottlebrush Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12156 Bottlebrush Place offer parking?
No, 12156 Bottlebrush Place does not offer parking.
Does 12156 Bottlebrush Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12156 Bottlebrush Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12156 Bottlebrush Place have a pool?
No, 12156 Bottlebrush Place does not have a pool.
Does 12156 Bottlebrush Place have accessible units?
No, 12156 Bottlebrush Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12156 Bottlebrush Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12156 Bottlebrush Place does not have units with dishwashers.
