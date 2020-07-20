12156 Bottlebrush Place

Amenities

3 Bedroom Townhome w/ Master Down in Ballantyne! - Check out this nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome located in Ballantyne! Freshly painted walls throughout the home, new carpets as well!. The beautiful kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinet space. Eating area off of the kitchen. Master Bedroom is located downstairs off of the living room. Master bath with dual vanity sinks, and granite countertops. 3rd bedroom upstairs is also a loft and can be used as a home office. Living room with laminate flooring and a gas log fireplace. Two spacious bedrooms upstairs with good sized closets. Washer and Dryer connections are available. Oversized fenced in patio with beautiful stone pavers. Great Ballantyne location minutes from shopping, restaurants, and I-485!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4681327)