Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1215 McAllister Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1215 McAllister Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1215 McAllister Drive
1215 Mcallister Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1215 Mcallister Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Firestone - Garden Park
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Giers Grove - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Living room with fireplace & kitchen/dining combo.
(RLNE5463568)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1215 McAllister Drive have any available units?
1215 McAllister Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1215 McAllister Drive have?
Some of 1215 McAllister Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1215 McAllister Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1215 McAllister Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 McAllister Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1215 McAllister Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1215 McAllister Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1215 McAllister Drive does offer parking.
Does 1215 McAllister Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 McAllister Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 McAllister Drive have a pool?
No, 1215 McAllister Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1215 McAllister Drive have accessible units?
No, 1215 McAllister Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 McAllister Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 McAllister Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place
Charlotte, NC 28212
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte