Home
Charlotte, NC
1214 Doby Springs Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:07 AM
1214 Doby Springs Drive
1214 Doby Springs Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
1214 Doby Springs Dr, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
apply at www.propertyframeworks.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1214 Doby Springs Drive have any available units?
1214 Doby Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1214 Doby Springs Drive have?
Some of 1214 Doby Springs Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1214 Doby Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Doby Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Doby Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1214 Doby Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1214 Doby Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1214 Doby Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 1214 Doby Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 Doby Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Doby Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 1214 Doby Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Doby Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 1214 Doby Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Doby Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 Doby Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
