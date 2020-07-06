Rent Calculator
Home
Charlotte, NC
1213 Reece Rd.
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:21 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1213 Reece Rd.
1213 Reece Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1213 Reece Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Freedom Park
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
This home just became available in the much requested Park Plaza Community. Convenient to Uptown Charlotte and with a scenic pond right behind the unit! Fresh paint and new carpet!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1213 Reece Rd. have any available units?
1213 Reece Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1213 Reece Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Reece Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 Reece Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1213 Reece Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1213 Reece Rd. offer parking?
No, 1213 Reece Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1213 Reece Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 Reece Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 Reece Rd. have a pool?
No, 1213 Reece Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1213 Reece Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1213 Reece Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 Reece Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1213 Reece Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1213 Reece Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1213 Reece Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
