Last updated March 21 2020 at 7:39 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12128 Honor Guard Avenue
12128 Honor Guard Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
12128 Honor Guard Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2 bedrooms , 2.1/2 baths with loft over looking 2 story ceiling family room and pond view. Open floor plan and beautiful backyard .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12128 Honor Guard Avenue have any available units?
12128 Honor Guard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12128 Honor Guard Avenue have?
Some of 12128 Honor Guard Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12128 Honor Guard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12128 Honor Guard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12128 Honor Guard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12128 Honor Guard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 12128 Honor Guard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12128 Honor Guard Avenue offers parking.
Does 12128 Honor Guard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12128 Honor Guard Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12128 Honor Guard Avenue have a pool?
No, 12128 Honor Guard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12128 Honor Guard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12128 Honor Guard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12128 Honor Guard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12128 Honor Guard Avenue has units with dishwashers.
