Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12106 Brownestone View Drive
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:46 PM

12106 Brownestone View Drive

12106 Brownestone View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12106 Brownestone View Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great Home in a Highly Desired Charlotte Community
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,625 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval.

(RLNE5501819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12106 Brownestone View Drive have any available units?
12106 Brownestone View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12106 Brownestone View Drive have?
Some of 12106 Brownestone View Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12106 Brownestone View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12106 Brownestone View Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12106 Brownestone View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12106 Brownestone View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12106 Brownestone View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12106 Brownestone View Drive does offer parking.
Does 12106 Brownestone View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12106 Brownestone View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12106 Brownestone View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12106 Brownestone View Drive has a pool.
Does 12106 Brownestone View Drive have accessible units?
No, 12106 Brownestone View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12106 Brownestone View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12106 Brownestone View Drive has units with dishwashers.
