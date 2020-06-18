Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1209 South College.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1209 South College
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1209 South College
1209 S
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
The South End
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1209 S, Charlotte, NC 28203
The South End
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Large one bedroom, one bathroom with huge walk in closet. Unit also includes a study, washer/dryer, fireplace and deck. Close to uptown and bar/restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1209 South College have any available units?
1209 South College doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1209 South College have?
Some of 1209 South College's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1209 South College currently offering any rent specials?
1209 South College is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 South College pet-friendly?
No, 1209 South College is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1209 South College offer parking?
No, 1209 South College does not offer parking.
Does 1209 South College have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1209 South College offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 South College have a pool?
No, 1209 South College does not have a pool.
Does 1209 South College have accessible units?
No, 1209 South College does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 South College have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 South College does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte