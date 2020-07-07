All apartments in Charlotte
1209 Reece Rd.
Last updated February 15 2020 at 7:16 PM

1209 Reece Rd.

1209 Reece Road · No Longer Available
Location

1209 Reece Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Freedom Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
All Brick 2 bedroom 1 bath all brick duplex in Home features covered front porch. Washer/dryer hook-up. Minutes from downtown, I-77 and I-485.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Reece Rd. have any available units?
1209 Reece Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1209 Reece Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Reece Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Reece Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1209 Reece Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1209 Reece Rd. offer parking?
No, 1209 Reece Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1209 Reece Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 Reece Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Reece Rd. have a pool?
No, 1209 Reece Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Reece Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1209 Reece Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Reece Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 Reece Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1209 Reece Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1209 Reece Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

