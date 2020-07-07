Rent Calculator
1209 Reece Rd.
Last updated February 15 2020 at 7:16 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1209 Reece Rd.
1209 Reece Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1209 Reece Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Freedom Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
All Brick 2 bedroom 1 bath all brick duplex in Home features covered front porch. Washer/dryer hook-up. Minutes from downtown, I-77 and I-485.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1209 Reece Rd. have any available units?
1209 Reece Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1209 Reece Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Reece Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Reece Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1209 Reece Rd. is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1209 Reece Rd. offer parking?
No, 1209 Reece Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1209 Reece Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 Reece Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Reece Rd. have a pool?
No, 1209 Reece Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Reece Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1209 Reece Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Reece Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 Reece Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1209 Reece Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1209 Reece Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
