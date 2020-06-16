Rent Calculator
Charlotte, NC
12069 Bragg Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM
1 of 2
12069 Bragg Street
12069 Bragg Street
·
No Longer Available
12069 Bragg Street, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Steele Creek location! South Charlotte! Available immediately! Close to shopping and restaurants!
Small fenced in yard for privacy. No pets allowed. Washer and Dryer included.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12069 Bragg Street have any available units?
12069 Bragg Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12069 Bragg Street have?
Some of 12069 Bragg Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12069 Bragg Street currently offering any rent specials?
12069 Bragg Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12069 Bragg Street pet-friendly?
No, 12069 Bragg Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 12069 Bragg Street offer parking?
No, 12069 Bragg Street does not offer parking.
Does 12069 Bragg Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12069 Bragg Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12069 Bragg Street have a pool?
Yes, 12069 Bragg Street has a pool.
Does 12069 Bragg Street have accessible units?
No, 12069 Bragg Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12069 Bragg Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12069 Bragg Street has units with dishwashers.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
