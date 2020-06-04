All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:54 PM

12012 Bordeaux Street

12012 Bordeaux Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1738252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12012 Bordeaux Street, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful second floor 2BD/2BA condo in the Riviera Community is a must see! Bright, open floorplan with vaulted ceilings in the living room. Plantation shutters. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and island. Master bedroom features tray ceiling, dual sink vanity and walk in closet. Attached 1-car garage and washer/dryer included. Large, covered balcony. Close to community pool and everything Ballantyne has to offer! Scarlett Properties to procure tenant only.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,449, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,449, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12012 Bordeaux Street have any available units?
12012 Bordeaux Street has a unit available for $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12012 Bordeaux Street have?
Some of 12012 Bordeaux Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12012 Bordeaux Street currently offering any rent specials?
12012 Bordeaux Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12012 Bordeaux Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12012 Bordeaux Street is pet friendly.
Does 12012 Bordeaux Street offer parking?
Yes, 12012 Bordeaux Street does offer parking.
Does 12012 Bordeaux Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12012 Bordeaux Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12012 Bordeaux Street have a pool?
Yes, 12012 Bordeaux Street has a pool.
Does 12012 Bordeaux Street have accessible units?
No, 12012 Bordeaux Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12012 Bordeaux Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12012 Bordeaux Street does not have units with dishwashers.
