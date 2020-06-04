12012 Bordeaux Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

This beautiful second floor 2BD/2BA condo in the Riviera Community is a must see! Bright, open floorplan with vaulted ceilings in the living room. Plantation shutters. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and island. Master bedroom features tray ceiling, dual sink vanity and walk in closet. Attached 1-car garage and washer/dryer included. Large, covered balcony. Close to community pool and everything Ballantyne has to offer! Scarlett Properties to procure tenant only.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,449, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,449, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.