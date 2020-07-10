Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12011 Sara Elizabeth Ln 303
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12011 Sara Elizabeth Ln 303
12011 Sarah Elizabeth Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12011 Sarah Elizabeth Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne East
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 303 Available 08/01/20 Sara Elizabeth - Property Id: 48890
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/48890
Property Id 48890
(RLNE5839388)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12011 Sara Elizabeth Ln 303 have any available units?
12011 Sara Elizabeth Ln 303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12011 Sara Elizabeth Ln 303 have?
Some of 12011 Sara Elizabeth Ln 303's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12011 Sara Elizabeth Ln 303 currently offering any rent specials?
12011 Sara Elizabeth Ln 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12011 Sara Elizabeth Ln 303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12011 Sara Elizabeth Ln 303 is pet friendly.
Does 12011 Sara Elizabeth Ln 303 offer parking?
No, 12011 Sara Elizabeth Ln 303 does not offer parking.
Does 12011 Sara Elizabeth Ln 303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12011 Sara Elizabeth Ln 303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12011 Sara Elizabeth Ln 303 have a pool?
No, 12011 Sara Elizabeth Ln 303 does not have a pool.
Does 12011 Sara Elizabeth Ln 303 have accessible units?
No, 12011 Sara Elizabeth Ln 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 12011 Sara Elizabeth Ln 303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12011 Sara Elizabeth Ln 303 has units with dishwashers.
