Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:43 AM

12011 Royal Castle Court

12011 Royal Castle Court · No Longer Available
Location

12011 Royal Castle Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
- Master down. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout plus 1 car garage. Convenient to Ballantyne and SC gas.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4622912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12011 Royal Castle Court have any available units?
12011 Royal Castle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12011 Royal Castle Court have?
Some of 12011 Royal Castle Court's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12011 Royal Castle Court currently offering any rent specials?
12011 Royal Castle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12011 Royal Castle Court pet-friendly?
No, 12011 Royal Castle Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12011 Royal Castle Court offer parking?
Yes, 12011 Royal Castle Court offers parking.
Does 12011 Royal Castle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12011 Royal Castle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12011 Royal Castle Court have a pool?
No, 12011 Royal Castle Court does not have a pool.
Does 12011 Royal Castle Court have accessible units?
No, 12011 Royal Castle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12011 Royal Castle Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12011 Royal Castle Court has units with dishwashers.
