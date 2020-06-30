All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12011 Millingport Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12011 Millingport Place
Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:05 PM

12011 Millingport Place

12011 Millingport Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Yorkshire
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12011 Millingport Place, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12011 Millingport Place have any available units?
12011 Millingport Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 12011 Millingport Place currently offering any rent specials?
12011 Millingport Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12011 Millingport Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12011 Millingport Place is pet friendly.
Does 12011 Millingport Place offer parking?
No, 12011 Millingport Place does not offer parking.
Does 12011 Millingport Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12011 Millingport Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12011 Millingport Place have a pool?
No, 12011 Millingport Place does not have a pool.
Does 12011 Millingport Place have accessible units?
No, 12011 Millingport Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12011 Millingport Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12011 Millingport Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12011 Millingport Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 12011 Millingport Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte