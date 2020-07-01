1200 Pamlico Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan ice maker microwave

Quiet dead end street. Renovated from the studs out in 2007 - New sheetrock, wiring and plumbing. Kitchen with 42' cabinets. Wood floors refinished. 10' ceilings. Porcelain tiled bath. Ceramic tile kitchen floor Insulated windows. Agent is Owner