Quiet dead end street. Renovated from the studs out in 2007 - New sheetrock, wiring and plumbing. Kitchen with 42' cabinets. Wood floors refinished. 10' ceilings. Porcelain tiled bath. Ceramic tile kitchen floor Insulated windows. Agent is Owner
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1200 Pamlico Street have any available units?
1200 Pamlico Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Pamlico Street have?
Some of 1200 Pamlico Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Pamlico Street currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Pamlico Street is not currently offering any rent specials.