Last updated May 10 2020 at 6:47 AM

1200 Pamlico Street

1200 Pamlico Street · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Pamlico Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Quiet dead end street. Renovated from the studs out in 2007 - New sheetrock, wiring and plumbing. Kitchen with 42' cabinets. Wood floors refinished. 10' ceilings. Porcelain tiled bath. Ceramic tile kitchen floor Insulated windows. Agent is Owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Pamlico Street have any available units?
1200 Pamlico Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Pamlico Street have?
Some of 1200 Pamlico Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Pamlico Street currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Pamlico Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Pamlico Street pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Pamlico Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1200 Pamlico Street offer parking?
No, 1200 Pamlico Street does not offer parking.
Does 1200 Pamlico Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Pamlico Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Pamlico Street have a pool?
No, 1200 Pamlico Street does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Pamlico Street have accessible units?
No, 1200 Pamlico Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Pamlico Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Pamlico Street has units with dishwashers.

