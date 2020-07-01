Rent Calculator
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1200 Dade Street - 1.
1200 Dade Street - 1
Last updated December 4 2019 at 6:29 PM
1 of 14
1200 Dade Street - 1
1200 Dade Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1200 Dade Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Completely renovated - 3 Bedrooms /2.5 Baths - New Carpet - Great Area
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1200 Dade Street - 1 have any available units?
1200 Dade Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1200 Dade Street - 1 have?
Some of 1200 Dade Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1200 Dade Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Dade Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Dade Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Dade Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1200 Dade Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 1200 Dade Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1200 Dade Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Dade Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Dade Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1200 Dade Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Dade Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1200 Dade Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Dade Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Dade Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
