Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:14 AM

1200 Clement Ave

1200 Clement Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Clement Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
1200 Clement Ave Charlotte NC 28205 - Amazing Midwood bungalow just a block from all the great bars, restaurants and boutiques in the Midwood Biz District! Next door to Midwood BBQ and steps to all the hot spots. This stunning home features 3 great sized bedrooms with tall ceilings, 3 renovated baths. The master suite has lots to love with a large private bath and more. The large open kitchen looks in on the spacious living room and screened back porch. The porch is great for unwinding and watching Fido in the fenced yard. Or move to the front of the home and enjoy watching sunsets over uptown from the covered front porch. All the charm of yesteryear but the modern updates all within the Historic District of Midwood. Less than 3 miles to Uptown, less than a mile to area parks, greenways, and so much more!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4183969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Clement Ave have any available units?
1200 Clement Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1200 Clement Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Clement Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Clement Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Clement Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1200 Clement Ave offer parking?
No, 1200 Clement Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1200 Clement Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Clement Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Clement Ave have a pool?
No, 1200 Clement Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Clement Ave have accessible units?
No, 1200 Clement Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Clement Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Clement Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 Clement Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 Clement Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
