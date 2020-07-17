11911 Brownestone View Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home available now for rent.Contact to apply.

Call now or text for more information and viewing (770) 750-5228.

Amenities & Features ;

Bathroom : Dual Sinks, Oversized Tub, Separate Shower.

Convenience : Air Conditioning, Central Heat.

Kitchen : Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove/Oven.

Living Area : Ceiling Fans, Dining Area, Dining Room, First Floor Bedroom, Great Room, Master Suite, Master Walk-In Closet, Hard Wood Floors.

Exterior : 2 Car Garage, Deck, Single-Story Home.