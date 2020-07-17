11911 Brownestone View Dr

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home available now for rent.Contact to apply.
Call now or text for more information and viewing (770) 750-5228.
Amenities & Features ;
Bathroom : Dual Sinks, Oversized Tub, Separate Shower.
Convenience : Air Conditioning, Central Heat.
Kitchen : Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove/Oven.
Living Area : Ceiling Fans, Dining Area, Dining Room, First Floor Bedroom, Great Room, Master Suite, Master Walk-In Closet, Hard Wood Floors.
Exterior : 2 Car Garage, Deck, Single-Story Home.