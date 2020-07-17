All apartments in Charlotte
11911 Brownestone View Dr

11911 Brownestone View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11911 Brownestone View Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home available now for rent.Contact to apply.
Call now or text for more information and viewing (770) 750-5228.
Amenities & Features ;
Bathroom : Dual Sinks, Oversized Tub, Separate Shower.
Convenience : Air Conditioning, Central Heat.
Kitchen : Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove/Oven.
Living Area : Ceiling Fans, Dining Area, Dining Room, First Floor Bedroom, Great Room, Master Suite, Master Walk-In Closet, Hard Wood Floors.
Exterior : 2 Car Garage, Deck, Single-Story Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11911 Brownestone View Dr have any available units?
11911 Brownestone View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11911 Brownestone View Dr have?
Some of 11911 Brownestone View Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11911 Brownestone View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11911 Brownestone View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11911 Brownestone View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11911 Brownestone View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11911 Brownestone View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11911 Brownestone View Dr offers parking.
Does 11911 Brownestone View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11911 Brownestone View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11911 Brownestone View Dr have a pool?
No, 11911 Brownestone View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11911 Brownestone View Dr have accessible units?
No, 11911 Brownestone View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11911 Brownestone View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11911 Brownestone View Dr has units with dishwashers.
