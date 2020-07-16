All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 23 2020 at 3:52 PM

11843 Creek Turn Drive

11843 Creek Turn Drive · (704) 654-3317
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11843 Creek Turn Drive, Charlotte, NC 28278
Steele Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,845

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2136 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11843 Creek Turn Drive have any available units?
11843 Creek Turn Drive has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 11843 Creek Turn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11843 Creek Turn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11843 Creek Turn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11843 Creek Turn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11843 Creek Turn Drive offer parking?
No, 11843 Creek Turn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11843 Creek Turn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11843 Creek Turn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11843 Creek Turn Drive have a pool?
No, 11843 Creek Turn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11843 Creek Turn Drive have accessible units?
No, 11843 Creek Turn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11843 Creek Turn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11843 Creek Turn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11843 Creek Turn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11843 Creek Turn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
