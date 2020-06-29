All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11842 Shoemaker Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11842 Shoemaker Ct
Last updated February 26 2020 at 8:16 AM

11842 Shoemaker Ct

11842 Shoemaker Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11842 Shoemaker Court, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$1500.00/mo. Call Monica at 704-351-4313 New Paint, New Wooden Flooring all over the house. 2 Bed Rooms and a Loft with a closet. Extra space for office or a bed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11842 Shoemaker Ct have any available units?
11842 Shoemaker Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11842 Shoemaker Ct have?
Some of 11842 Shoemaker Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11842 Shoemaker Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11842 Shoemaker Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11842 Shoemaker Ct pet-friendly?
No, 11842 Shoemaker Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11842 Shoemaker Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11842 Shoemaker Ct offers parking.
Does 11842 Shoemaker Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11842 Shoemaker Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11842 Shoemaker Ct have a pool?
No, 11842 Shoemaker Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11842 Shoemaker Ct have accessible units?
No, 11842 Shoemaker Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11842 Shoemaker Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11842 Shoemaker Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte