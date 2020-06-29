Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11842 Shoemaker Ct
Last updated February 26 2020 at 8:16 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11842 Shoemaker Ct
11842 Shoemaker Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
11842 Shoemaker Court, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$1500.00/mo. Call Monica at 704-351-4313 New Paint, New Wooden Flooring all over the house. 2 Bed Rooms and a Loft with a closet. Extra space for office or a bed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11842 Shoemaker Ct have any available units?
11842 Shoemaker Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11842 Shoemaker Ct have?
Some of 11842 Shoemaker Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11842 Shoemaker Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11842 Shoemaker Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11842 Shoemaker Ct pet-friendly?
No, 11842 Shoemaker Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 11842 Shoemaker Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11842 Shoemaker Ct offers parking.
Does 11842 Shoemaker Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11842 Shoemaker Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11842 Shoemaker Ct have a pool?
No, 11842 Shoemaker Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11842 Shoemaker Ct have accessible units?
No, 11842 Shoemaker Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11842 Shoemaker Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11842 Shoemaker Ct has units with dishwashers.
