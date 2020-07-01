11826 Cheviott Hill Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

University Area with Fenced Yard - Large Fenced yard. Extended patio/deck in back yard.Granite counter tops being installed November 2019 and brand new carpet November 2019! Large open living room with fireplace. Tiled Kitchen and Breakfast Nook. 2 Car Garage. 4th bedroom is over sized and could be a bonus room. Enjoy Community Pool.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3366078)