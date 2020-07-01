All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

11826 Cheviott Hill Ln

11826 Cheviott Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11826 Cheviott Hill Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
University Area with Fenced Yard - Large Fenced yard. Extended patio/deck in back yard.Granite counter tops being installed November 2019 and brand new carpet November 2019! Large open living room with fireplace. Tiled Kitchen and Breakfast Nook. 2 Car Garage. 4th bedroom is over sized and could be a bonus room. Enjoy Community Pool.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3366078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11826 Cheviott Hill Ln have any available units?
11826 Cheviott Hill Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11826 Cheviott Hill Ln have?
Some of 11826 Cheviott Hill Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11826 Cheviott Hill Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11826 Cheviott Hill Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11826 Cheviott Hill Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11826 Cheviott Hill Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11826 Cheviott Hill Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11826 Cheviott Hill Ln offers parking.
Does 11826 Cheviott Hill Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11826 Cheviott Hill Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11826 Cheviott Hill Ln have a pool?
Yes, 11826 Cheviott Hill Ln has a pool.
Does 11826 Cheviott Hill Ln have accessible units?
No, 11826 Cheviott Hill Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11826 Cheviott Hill Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11826 Cheviott Hill Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

